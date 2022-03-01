Expendable children: Ukraine's young amid Russia’s invasion

For many, it has meant sheltering in basements and subway stations while Russian forces attack cities and street fights rage.
A girl catches snowflakes as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
For others, it has meant a scramble to escape, leaving homes and fathers, taking trains and buses, or walking for miles with their families in hopes of crossing into a safer country.
A Ukrainian mother holds her baby in a car, as the family is stuck in traffic on their way to the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland while fleeing the conflict in their country, near the Ukrainian village of Tvirzha, some 20km from the border, on February 28, 2022.
Children too young to understand the reasons and history of the conflict with Russia still saw it come home. A 3-year-old boy in Kyiv stared quietly at the open casket at the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier.
Serafim, 3, looks at the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2022.
Across Ukraine and in refugee shelters across the borders, parents have struggled to comfort their children. Mothers rock them on subway platforms or carry them for miles in the cold.
A girl paints on a notebook next to her mother as they shelter in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.
They find diversions for nights spent underground – books, toys, phones, pets. At one border station in Poland, refugees were met by boxes of donated clothes and toys.
Children who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine play on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022.
A Ukrainian child looks through the window of a car stuck in traffic, as her family drives toward the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland while fleeing the conflict in their country, near the Ukrainian village of Tvirzha, some 20 kilometers from the border, Feb. 28, 2022.
