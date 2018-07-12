Trump tweets 'very nice' letter from North Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday released a letter from Kim Jong Un on Twitter, in which the North Korean leader voices confidence in efforts to end their nuclear standoff while urging Trump to take "practical steps" to build trust.

The letter, dated July 6 and translated from Korean, called the two leaders' "significant" first summit on June 12 the "the start of a meaningful journey."

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made! pic.twitter.com/6NI6AqL0xt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

Kim continued by expressing confidence that "the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach" to bring about a new future between the U.S. and North Korea would "come to fruition."

Kim voices hope that "the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr. President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions."

The North Korean leader said he hopes to "bring our next meeting forward" in the concluding sentence of the letter.

Trump tweeted in response: "A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made!"