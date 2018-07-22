Canada to accept up to 250 White Helmets volunteers and family members, report says

Canada is prepared to take up to 50 Syrian White Helmets volunteers as well as members of their families, which would amount to up to 250 people given refuge by Ottawa, CBC News reports citing anonymous government sources.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been working with Britain and Germany to extract hundreds of the civil defence volunteers trapped by the Assad regime offensive in the south-west of the country, the report says.

The White Helmets has often conducted daring rescues of people trapped in the rubble of bomb sites and their videos have frequently gone viral online.

The group has been credited with saving thousands of civilian lives.