In photos: Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines' capital Manila

A resident uses a plastic container as a floater amid rising floodwaters in Marikina, Philippines, after Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

Typhoon Vamco blew closer Wednesday to a northeastern Philippine region still struggling to recover from a powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction just over a week ago, officials said, adding that thousands of villagers were being evacuated again to safety.

(AP Photo)