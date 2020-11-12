Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines' capital Manila

Nov 12, 2020 10:34 am +03 +03:00

A resident uses a plastic container as a floater amid rising floodwaters in Marikina, Philippines, after Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

Typhoon Vamco blew closer Wednesday to a northeastern Philippine region still struggling to recover from a powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction just over a week ago, officials said, adding that thousands of villagers were being evacuated again to safety.

(AP Photo)

Rescuers carry a baby as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.

(AP Photo)

A man carries his motorcycle over a fallen tree following Typhoon Vamco, at a road in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man is pictured on top of a roof after floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents evacuate from their flooded communities as Typhoon Vamco batters the Philippine capital, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man retrieves items from a roof following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police rescue residents as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A resident walks on his roof, trying to rescue his pigeons as floodwaters continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man carries sacks of rice over floodwaters as they continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man swims in neck-deep floodwaters as they continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Trapped residents look from their roofs as rescuers paddle to their area in Marikina, Philippines, after Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Residents walk along a flooded road in Marikina, Philippines, after Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man looks at garbage on a swollen river in Marikina, Philippines, after Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man uses plastic containers to keep himself afloat as he crosses a flooded road in Marikina, Philippines, after Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man carries a dog as he evacuates from a flooded community following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents retrieve household items from their homes after floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks past tents set up at a school converted into an evacuation center in preparation for Typhoon Vamco in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2020.

(AP Photo)

