In photos: Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines' capital Manila

A resident uses a plastic container as a floater amid rising floodwaters in Marikina, Philippines, after Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.
Typhoon Vamco blew closer Wednesday to a northeastern Philippine region still struggling to recover from a powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction just over a week ago, officials said, adding that thousands of villagers were being evacuated again to safety.
Rescuers carry a baby as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco, Nov. 12, 2020.
The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.
