Awkward alert: Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. spotted at same airport gate

An awkward encounter took place at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, waiting at the same gate.

A photo released by Politico Playbook showed Mueller and Trump Jr. waiting at gate 35X. The special counsel was sitting while the president's son was waiting in the line however the photo did not make it obvious whether the pair was deliberately avoiding contact or they simply did not notice each other.

Mueller's office told Fox News that he was not aware of Trump Jr. and had no interaction with him at the airport.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump's presidential campaign had worked with Russia to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The photo came a day after Trump's longtime lawyer Michale Cohen told CNN that his son Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign staff held at Trump Tower with a group of Russians who offered damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.