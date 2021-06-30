In photos: Louisiana's Hog Bayou in all its stunning beauty

Closer up, you can spot the head of a floating alligator, its length a hint of its size and age, Hog Bayou, Louisiana, U.S., May 1, 2021.
Each inch (2.5 centimeters) between the nostrils and eye ridge indicates a foot (0.3 meters) in length, at least until a gator is about nine feet (three meters) long and its girth starts expanding.
