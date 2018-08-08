Palestinian-American candidate set to become first Muslim woman in Congress

Former Michigan state lawmaker Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for a U.S. House of Representatives seat, setting her up to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.

No Republicans or third-party candidates ran in Tuesday's District 13 primary race, meaning Tlaib is set to win the seat in November's election.

She would take the spot held since 1965 by John Conyers, who stepped down in December citing health reasons amid charges of sexual harassment.

Tlaib's win comes as Muslim Americans spurred to action by the anti-Muslim policies and rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters are running for elected offices in numbers not seen since before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.