Mardin: A city of history, art and culture in southeastern Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Dec 08, 2020 3:29 pm +03 +03:00

Home to many civilizations throughout history, Mardin is a favorite among local and foreign tourists due to its history and architecture. It boasts several cultural, historical and natural draws, such as stone houses, filigree embellishments, narrow streets, historical and cultural places, inns and wonderful cuisine.

Mardin also

A visually striking city, Mardin has an impressive old town below a fortress that mesmerizes visitors with its narrow streets, stone houses and extensive views of the surrounding plains.

Mardin continues to be the focus of not only tourists but also TV series. Many series have been filmed in the city.

Mardin is separated into two parts: old and new. While the old part represents the better-known face of the city with its famous stone houses, the new Mardin is full of high, reinforced concrete structures.

With such a rich cultural and historical heritage, Turkey's southeastern pearl Mardin is a wonder to discover with its landmark stone houses.

Despite being built in close proximity to each other, the houses are uniquely designed and do not cast shadows on their neighbors. Thanks to the preservation of these designs, Mardin has maintained its original social fabric and is a popular hub for cultural tourism in Turkey. Read more here.

