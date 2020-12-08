Mardin: A city of history, art and culture in southeastern Turkey

Home to many civilizations throughout history, Mardin is a favorite among local and foreign tourists due to its history and architecture. It boasts several cultural, historical and natural draws, such as stone houses, filigree embellishments, narrow streets, historical and cultural places, inns and wonderful cuisine.
Despite being built in close proximity to each other, the houses are uniquely designed and do not cast shadows on their neighbors. Thanks to the preservation of these designs, Mardin has maintained its original social fabric and is a popular hub for cultural tourism in Turkey.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.