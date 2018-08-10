Trump's 'doubling' of tariffs on steel, aluminum on Turkey violates WTO rules: ministry

Turkey's Trade Ministry Friday said additional steel and aluminum tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump violate the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) amid mounting tension between the two NATO allies.

"Turkey expects other member countries to abide by international rules," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would support steel and aluminum exporters in all international platforms, adding that the United States remained an important trade partner.

Trump announced a doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkish imports days after a Turkish delegation returned from Washington with no progress on the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey on terrorism charges.

"I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20 percent and Steel 50 percent," he said in a Twitter post.

"Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!" Trump said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remained defiant and said Turkey will not be brought to its knees with economic manipulations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar exchange hit 6.41 early Friday before easing slightly, while it stood at around 5.46 as of 5 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The dollar/lira exchange rate was at the level of 6.46 at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Friday.