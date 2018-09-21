5 people, 3 of them infants, stabbed at New York child care center

Three babies and two adults were stabbed at a child care center Friday in New York City, police said.

One of the infants, a girl, is in serious condition, but none of the injuries is considered life-threatening.

A 52-year-old woman working at the center has been arrested after the 3:30 am assault in the Queens borough of the city.

The woman was found in the basement of the in-home center with self-inflicted cuts to her wrists, a New York Police Department official told AFP. Two baby girls and a baby boy were attacked by the woman, the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Police said a man who was injured was stabbed in the leg and is the father of a child who was at the day care center. It isn't clear whether his child was among those stabbed. Another adult who was hurt is a woman who works at the center.

A motive for the stabbings hasn't been determined.