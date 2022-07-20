Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Pretty in purple: Uşak's thriving lavender fields

by Anadolu Agency Jul 20, 2022 6:31 pm +03 +03:00

A lavender garden established in western Turkey in 2018 within the scope of a project to cultivate medical aromatic plants has flourished in more ways than one.

Stretching rows of lavender in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

Rows of lavender growing in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

The project was established on an area of around 13 acres in Ulubey, Uşak with 55,000 saplings donated by local authorities.

Lavender fields in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

A family walks hand-in-hand amid rows of lavender in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

Later, 600,000 seedlings were provided for farmers who were interested in cultivating the plant and the project grew from there.

A man throws a baby in the air in the lavender field in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

A group poses for a selfie with the lavender in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

With these seedlings, the lavender production area increased over 10-fold and the number of gardens rose to 46.

Children play on a swing in a field of lavender in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

A woman touches the lavender as she walks down a path in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

In addition, an essential oil processing facility was established in the district with an investment of TL 2.22 million to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Lavender fields in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

A woman poses for a photo in a lavender field in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

Uşak Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry Nihat Ağan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that around 300 tons of lavender is harvested from the area, which produces 6 tons of oil.

Uşak Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry Nihat Ağan poses for a photo backdropped by lavender in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

A group takes a selfie amid the lavender in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

Lavender, which needs very little water, has become widespread in the region prone to drought and has the added bonus of not requiring fertilizer or pesticides.

Lavender fields in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

Visitors take pictures amid the lavender in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

Ağan said authorities aim to continue to support farmers with projects of this kind, promising the backing of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the local governor's office.

Visitors wander around the lavender field in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

Lavender fields in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

The lavender not only generates sales but also tourism as people flock to admire the idyllic rows of purple, take photographs and even propose.

A man proposes on one knee in front of a sign reading "Will you marry me?" in Uşak, Turkey, July 20, 2022.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.