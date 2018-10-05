Washington Post prints empty column for Saudi writer missing in Turkey

A German court has ordered a temporary halt to the clearance of Hambach Forest for coal-mining in response to an urgent legal request from an environmental group.

The decision by the Higher Administrative Court in the city of Muenster on Friday was in response to a case brought by the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND).

The owner of Hambach Forest in the west of the country, energy company RWE, was preparing to clear more than half the remaining forest to allow for the further extraction of lignite, something it has had permission to do for months.

BUND had argued that the population of Bechstein's bats in the forest qualified it for protection under the European Union's Habitats Directive.

The court said that the documents filled several boxes and that the legal issues were so complex that they could not be answered in an urgent procedure, hence the order for a temporary halt to the clearance.

The court said it wanted prevent the possibility that "finished, irreversible actualities would be created."

RWE had argued it needs to extract more lignite as a matter of urgency or electricity production at its power plants would be placed in jeopardy. The company voluntarily agreed not to clear the forest last year, but said it now had no buffer in fuel provision.

Judges were also on Friday examining a request to overturn a ban on a major demonstration planned by BUND at the forest.

BUND filed an urgent request late Thursday with the administrative court in the city of Aachen to have a police ban on Saturday's demonstration at Hambach Forest overturned.

"We will defend ourselves against this outrageous restriction on our right to protest," BUND spokesman Dirk Jansen told dpa. "This is about putting the brakes on peaceful and non-violent protest."

The police had on Thursday evening banned the demonstration against the clearing of the forest with an expected 20,000 protesters.

"The local authorities responsible for security see significant threats to public safety," the police said, justifying the ban.

Police had at the start of the week cleared the final remaining tree houses built by activists to forestall the felling of trees and start of coal mining.

The activists say the 100 hectares of the woods to be cleared out of 200 hectares remaining contain centuries-old trees and protected animal species.

Police began the operation to clear the 86 tree houses a month ago. The clearances were temporarily halted when a journalist fell to his death there on September 19.