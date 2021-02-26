Daily Sabah logo

Kazakhstan's breathtaking glaciers draw attention amid pandemic

by REUTERS Feb 26, 2021 12:04 pm +03 +03:00

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down borders and pushed people to avoid crowded tourist destinations, many decided to go out into the wild and explore natural sights, including breathtaking glaciers in Kazakhstan.

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Tourists hike toward the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Tourists hike toward the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Tourists take pictures during a hike toward the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A view shows peaks of the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 17, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A tourist jumps as she poses for a picture during a hike toward the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Tourists are seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A tourist is seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A view shows the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 17, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An aerial view shows the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 17, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

Reuters Photo

