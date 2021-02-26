Kazakhstan's breathtaking glaciers draw attention amid pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down borders and pushed people to avoid crowded tourist destinations, many decided to go out into the wild and explore natural sights, including breathtaking glaciers in Kazakhstan.
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.
