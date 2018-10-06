Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as a US Supreme Court justice

The U.S. Senate voted on Saturday to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after weeks of rape allegations, rage-fuelled hearings and protests.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 50-48 in favor of Kavanaugh. The White House has said he will swiftly be sworn in.

Protesters in the gallery of the U.S. Senate repeatedly interrupted the roll-call vote on nominee Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court and shouted "shame on you," as Vice President Mike Pence ordered the sergeant at arms to restore order.

More than 1,000 protesters rallied in Washington against a nominee who had to overcome questions over his candor, partisan rhetoric and lifestyle as a young man.