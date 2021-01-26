A year after his death: Kobe Bryant's NBA life, career in photos

It’s been a year since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, marks the anniversary of the crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people. Here's a look as his NBA life in photos:
Bryant’s legacy was marred by the allegation that he raped a 19-year-old Colorado hotel worker. A civil suit was eventually brought, Bryant issued an apology through his attorney and the case was later dropped when the accuser refused to testify.
Kobe Bryant waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City, March 28, 2016. Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
