Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

A year after his death: Kobe Bryant's NBA life, career in photos

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Jan 26, 2021 12:31 pm +03 +03:00

It’s been a year since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, marks the anniversary of the crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people. Here's a look as his NBA life in photos:

(AP Photo)

1996

Bryant was a 17-year-old kid when he entered the NBA and had a childlike grin when the Lakers introduced him as the newest member of their franchise. He never played for another.

(AP Photo)

1997

Bryant faced a steep learning curve as a rookie, averaging 7.6 points per game. A year later, he was an All-Star and on his meteoric rise to stardom.

(AP Photo)

1998

In his first All-Star Game, Bryant showed he belonged among the game’s best, scoring 18 points opposed Michael Jordan.

(AP Photo)

1999

Bryant’s relationship with Shaquille O’Neal was often complex, but they would form one of the top duos in NBA history.

(AP Photo)

2000

Bryant rode a double-decker bus to Staples Center when the Lakers won their first of the five championships with him in purple and gold.

(AP Photo)

2001

This was always a certainty: When fans came to watch Kobe Bryant, they would get a show.

(AP Photo)

2002

Bryant’s confidence was soaring. The Lakers rolled through the playoffs, winning a third consecutive NBA title.

(AP Photo)

2003

Bryant and O’Neal were often portrayed as rivals, and they bickered often. Clearly, however, they had moments that both enjoyed.

(AP Photo)

2004

Bryant’s legacy was marred by the allegation that he raped a 19-year-old Colorado hotel worker. A civil suit was eventually brought, Bryant issued an apology through his attorney and the case was later dropped when the accuser refused to testify.

(AP Photo)

2005

Bryant had the best offensive season of his career in 2005-06, leading the NBA by averaging 35.4 points per game.

(AP Photo)

2006

Games against the Boston Celtics always brought out the best in Bryant; the Celtics and Lakers have been rivals for decades.

(AP Photo)

2007

Bryant was always an intense competitor. Here, celebrating a basket in a playoff game against Phoenix, he showed how much more the postseason meant.

(AP Photo)

2008

Bryant dove into the stands in an effort to save a loose ball in Dallas. No play was insignificant to him.

(AP Photo)

2009

Bryant led the Lakers to the fourth championship of his career, the first since he and O’Neal won three straight in the early 2000s.

(AP Photo)

2010

The fifth and final championship of Bryant’s NBA career. As the final seconds of those NBA Finals ticked away, Bryant leaped onto the scorer’s table and, as confetti fell and some stuck to his soaked uniform, he held five fingers high. The meaning was clear.

(AP Photo)

2011

Bryant was adored globally, including South Korea, where he threw a basketball clinic for children during a tour of five Asian cities.

(AP Photo)

2012

Bryant played in the Olympics twice for USA Basketball. He left both times with a gold medal.

(AP Photo)

2013

Whenever Bryant visited China, it wasn’t uncommon for thousands of fans to show up just to get a glimpse of someone who was as revered as any player there — including Chinese star Yao Ming.

(AP Photo)

2014

Bryant was among the players who wore “I Can’t Breathe” shirts in 2014 to protest the death of Eric Garner, a Black man killed by police in New York.

(AP Photo)

2015

Bryant averaged 22.3 points in his next-to-last season in the NBA, the 15th time in his 20 seasons that he would average at least 20 points.

(AP Photo)

2016

Wherever Bryant went in his final season, opposing fans cheered and let him know how much he would be missed.

(AP Photo)

Kobe Bryant waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City, March 28, 2016. Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.