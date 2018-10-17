US lawmakers propose bill to block Saudi arms sale amid Khashoggi murder allegations

U.S. House of Representatives proposed a draft bill to stop all aid and arms sales to Saudi Arabia after several news outlets reported that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Massachusetts Democratic congressman Jim McGovern, co-chair of the Human Rights Commission and the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, took the lead on the legislation, saying reports about Khashoggi "represent a brazen violation of international norms."

The legislation states U.S. military aid and sales to Saudi Arabia would be prohibited, pending confirmation from Pompeo on the status of Khashoggi.

"If the United States stands for anything, we need to stand out loud and foursquare for human rights. Our values are our strength, and we cannot be indifferent or complicit when those values are undermined or attacked," McGovern said in a statement last week.