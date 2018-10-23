US to revoke visas of Saudi officials implicated in Khashoggi's death, Pompeo says

The United States has identified many Saudi officials responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and is taking action, including revoking visas of 21 officials or make them ineligible for U.S. visas, U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.

"We are taking appropriate actions," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said adding that some of those identified work for ministries and the royal court.

"These penalties will not be the last word on the matter from the United States," Pompeo told reporters. "We're making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence."

Washington is still awaiting all the facts, he said, adding that the killing "will not go without an American response."

He called the killing a "horrific act" and vowed to work with Congress and allies abroad on a response.

The visa revocations are the first punitive measures taken by the administration against the Saudis since Khashoggi disappeared after entering the consulate on Oct. 2.

Visa records are considered confidential and Pompeo did not say which or how many Saudi officials would have their visas revoked. Saudi authorities have detained 18 people in connection with Khashoggi's death, which officials say was accidental despite Turkish allegations that Khashoggi was intentionally killed.

Khashoggi, who was a columnist for the Washington Post, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi officials initially said they did not know what had happened to him, but later said he died in a "fistfight" in the building.