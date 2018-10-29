Turkey condemns deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly condemned the deadliest attack on a synagogue in which 11 people were killed in the United States. "I condemn the terror attack against a Pittsburgh synagogue and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the American people," President Erdoğan wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Turkey unequivocally condemns all forms of terrorism in all parts of the world regardless of their targets," he added. The U.S. Embassy in Ankara responded to Turkish President Erdoğan on Twitter, thanked for the message of condolences.

Turkish Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the "heinous attack" in a statement. "We express our condolences to the families of the victims and to the US people, especially to the U.S. Jewish community," it said.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Jewish Council for Public Affairs described the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting as the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States. "It is simply unconscionable for Jews to be targeted during worship on a Sabbath morning, and unthinkable that it would happen in the United States of America in this day and age," the ADL, a leading Jewish organization that tracks anti-Semitic incidents, said in a statement.