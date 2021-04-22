Daily Sabah logo

World marks 51st Earth Day with drought, floods and a pandemic

by Agencies Apr 22, 2021 10:47 am +03 +03:00

An iceberg floats along the eastern cost of Greenland near Kulusuk, Aug. 15, 2019.

(AFP Photo)

An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, Sept. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine, Feb. 16, 2021. The reservoir, which turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra/via Reuters)

A man riding a motorcycle drives through a swarm of desert locusts near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, Feb. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A turtle swims after an ocean cleanup by Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers to remove garbage at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, March 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A seagull swims past a partially submerged lamp post on the flooded banks of the Seine river on the Ile Saint-Louis in Paris, France, Feb. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350 kilometers (nearly 220 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019.

(AFP Photo)

A person holds an umbrella as she walks under the snow in Times Square in New York City, as Winter Storm Gail hits the East coast, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Greek Cypriot marine ecologist Louis Hadjioannou, 38, dives to photograph the coral, as he monitors the impact of climate change on the delicate fauna in the crystal clear waters of Glyko Nero in Ayia Napa, off the island's southeastern shore, April 14, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A warning sign is partially obscured by water on a flooded road in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, March 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn in St. Helena, California, U.S., Sept. 27, 2020.

(AP Photo)

People walk through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 7, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

High waves and strong winds hit the Four Lighthouse (Lighthouse of the Four d'Argenton) at Porspoder, western France, as Storm Bella strikes the coast of Britanny, Dec. 27, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Fishermen set off to sea in their boats at dawn from Kajhu beach, Aceh province on Earth Day, Indonesia, April 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A jaburu bird with a broken wing is treated by Jessica Ribeiro, a veterinarian, and Helena Aimee Santos Lima, a veterinary student volunteer, at a temporary clinic set up to rescue and treat wildlife in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, which ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, Aug. 10, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid being arrested by authorities who banned the practice to curb smog in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Fireflies illuminate a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, Jan. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows hoverboats on the ice of lake Baikal near the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia, March 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethylene bags on Earth Day, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 22, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A dead caiman is pictured in an area that was burnt in a fire in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Aug. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

