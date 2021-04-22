World marks 51st Earth Day with drought, floods and a pandemic

An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, Sept. 19, 2020.
People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine, Feb. 16, 2021. The reservoir, which turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant.
A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2021.
A man riding a motorcycle drives through a swarm of desert locusts near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, Feb. 1, 2021.
Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350 kilometers (nearly 220 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019.
A warning sign is partially obscured by water on a flooded road in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, March 22, 2021.
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021.
Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn in St. Helena, California, U.S., Sept. 27, 2020.
People walk through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 7, 2021.
A jaburu bird with a broken wing is treated by Jessica Ribeiro, a veterinarian, and Helena Aimee Santos Lima, a veterinary student volunteer, at a temporary clinic set up to rescue and treat wildlife in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2020.
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, which ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, Aug. 10, 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.