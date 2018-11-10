Senate, governor races in Florida head to machine recount

Republicans hold Senate but lose House to Democrats in US midterms

Florida authorities on Saturday ordered a recount in the contentious races for U.S. Senate and governor, amid tit-for-tat accusations of fraud from the candidates — plunging the state once again into election uncertainty.

Eighteen years after the Sunshine State found itself at the heart of a battle for the U.S. presidency, it was once again in the spotlight after Tuesday's vote, which left the contests for statewide offices undecided.

Florida's 67 counties had been given until midday (1700 GMT) on Saturday to submit unofficial totals.

State law triggers a machine recount if the difference in a race is within 0.5 percent.