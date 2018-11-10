   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Senate, governor races in Florida head to machine recount

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
MIAMI
Published
An elections worker feeds ballots into a tabulation machine at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla., Nov. 10, 2018. (Getty Images/AFP)
An elections worker feeds ballots into a tabulation machine at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla., Nov. 10, 2018. (Getty Images/AFP)
Related Articles

Florida authorities on Saturday ordered a recount in the contentious races for U.S. Senate and governor, amid tit-for-tat accusations of fraud from the candidates — plunging the state once again into election uncertainty.

Eighteen years after the Sunshine State found itself at the heart of a battle for the U.S. presidency, it was once again in the spotlight after Tuesday's vote, which left the contests for statewide offices undecided.

Florida's 67 counties had been given until midday (1700 GMT) on Saturday to submit unofficial totals.

State law triggers a machine recount if the difference in a race is within 0.5 percent.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Saturday after canceling...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS