'The Future is in the skies': First Turkish astronaut

The spacecraft owned by SpaceX with Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravcı was successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S. Gezeravcı, is scheduled to spend 14 days at the International Space Station (ISS), where he will conduct various scientific experiments during his stay.
Michael Lopez-Alegria of the U.S. and Spain, as a member of Axiom Mission 3 crew, greets the crowd before blasting off for the International Space Station (ISS) on SpaceX Falcon 9 topped with a Crew Dragon spacecraft at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., Jan. 18, 2024.