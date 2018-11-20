   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Six trapped in elevator in Chicago skyscraper fall 84 floors, rescued without injuries

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO
Published
This landscape picture shows the skyline of Chicago with the 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly the John Hancock Center, is seen in the center (Photo: iStock)
This landscape picture shows the skyline of Chicago with the 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly the John Hancock Center, is seen in the center (Photo: iStock)

People rescued from a trapped elevator in one of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers later learned they had dropped 84 floors.

The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that six people, including a pregnant woman, got into the elevator early Friday after leaving a restaurant on the 95th floor of the 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly the John Hancock Center. They heard noises and experienced a faster and bumpier than expected ride.

One of several cables holding the elevator broke and the car fell rapidly, landing somewhere near the 11th floor.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters broke through a wall more than 10 stories above ground from a parking garage to reach the people who were trapped inside in a rescue operation lasted over three hours.

The elevator and two others will be closed until repairs are made and officials figure out what happened.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas The United States is considering adding Venezuela to its list of state...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS