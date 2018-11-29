Trump cancels G-20 meeting with Putin over Kerch Strait tensions with Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was canceling a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place during the upcoming summit for the Group of 20 (G-20) industrialized nations in Argentina, citing the current Ukraine crisis.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting... in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin," Trump said on Twitter.

"I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!" he added, posting just after he left Washington for Buenos Aires. He had earlier indicated he would make a final decision on the meeting during his flight after receiving a briefing.

Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Thursday that the Kremlin had no knowledge of the cancellation.

He said the Russian delegation is already on its way to the G-20 summit in Argentina.

Peskov said the cancellation means that Putin will have "a couple of more hours" for "useful meetings" with other leaders of the world's 20 largest economies.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday told reporters Trump decided to cancel the meeting during his flight to the summit, and said she was not aware of a conversation between the two leaders about the cancellation.

Trump spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Kelly on the flight and called National Security Adviser John Bolton, she said. Sanders also said the U.S. and Russian governments had exchanged phone calls.

On Sunday, Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels off the Crimea Peninsula, a territory it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The Russian coast guard opened fire and captured the Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait, which links the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Sanders also told reporters on Thursday that Trump's meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and South Korea's Moon Jae-in at the G-20 summit will be "pull asides" rather than formal bilateral meetings.