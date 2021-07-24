Stars shine at Cannes, providing moments of levity

Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view at Cannes, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal wear. Bong Joon Ho, the director whose film "Parasite" won over the 2019 edition, kept his mask close, playfully holding it up for photographers.

Pierre Niney poses for photographers at the photocall for the film "OSS 117: From Africa with Love" at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 17, 2021.

AP Photo