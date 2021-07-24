Stars shine at Cannes, providing moments of levity

Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view at Cannes, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal wear. Bong Joon Ho, the director whose film "Parasite" won over the 2019 edition, kept his mask close, playfully holding it up for photographers.
Pierre Niney poses for photographers at the photocall for the film "OSS 117: From Africa with Love" at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 17, 2021.
But not all the stars stayed social distanced, with Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton sharing a selfie, the festival jury led by Spike Lee holding hands with his fellow jurors and "Titane" star Agatha Rousselle joyously kissing the cheek of her director, Julia Ducournau, at that film's premiere.
From left Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, director Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "The French Dispatch" at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 12, 2021.
Stars like Sharon Stone, Bill Murray, Oliver Stone, Bella Hadid brought their own styles to premieres, with the breezy seaside air occasionally lending a dramatic whoosh to the flowing gowns and hair.
Tilda Swinton (L), and Adrien Brody pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "The French Dispatch" at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 12, 2021.
A celebratory spirit permeated the festival, with Sean Penn beaming at his daughter, Dylan Frances Penn, while they discussed "Flag Day," their new film together.
Director Tom McCarthy (L), and Matt Damon pose for portrait photographs for the film "Stillwater," at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 11, 2021.
Photocalls provided some moments of levity, like when French actors Jean Dujardin attempted a handstand in front of photographers, and Pierre Niney leaped on a podium.
Oliver Stone poses for photographers at the photocall for the film "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass" at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 13, 2021.
Jury president Spike Lee, second from left, accidentally reveals the film "Titane" as the winner of the Palme d'Or as jury members Tahar Rahim, from left, Jessica Hausner, Melanie Laurent Kleber Mendonca Filho, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Song Kang-ho, Mylene Farmer, and Mati Diop look on during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 17, 2021.
