Trump's former lawyer Cohen pleads guilty to lying to US Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump real estate project in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 p.m. and began entering the plea.

He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to a series of other crimes and has said under oath that Trump ordered him to make hush-money payments to cover up an affair.