PHOTO GALLERY
Macy's Thanksgiving parade is back in its full glory

by Daily Sabah with AP Nov 26, 2021 1:17 pm +03 +03:00

The 2020 Thanksgiving parade was a sad affair as it was confined only to one block and some parts were pre-taped. Most performers were locally based, to cut down on travel, and the giant balloons were tethered to vehicles instead of being handled by volunteers. No spectators were allowed. But this year the parade is back in full swing!

Sinclair's Dino balloon floats during the 95th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

High school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Astronaut Snoopy balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Thousands of marchers, hundreds of clowns, dozens of balloons and floats – and, of course, Santa Claus – marked the latest U.S. holiday event to make a comeback as vaccines, familiarity and sheer frustration made officials and some of the public more comfortable with big gatherings amid the ongoing pandemic.

Santa Claus rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Papa Smurf balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Jon Batiste, right, rides on a float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Grogu, or Baby Yoda, balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Star Wars stormtroopers march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats during the 95th-annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats during the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People interact with an inflatable reindeer during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Parade participants walk along the parade route of the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People walk in costume as the MassMutual NHL Float passes through during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Performers fly flags during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People sing on a Christmas Tree float during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Confetti is fired in the air to start the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Central Park West, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Red Titan from "Ryan's World" balloon flies during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Goku balloon is seen during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

View of the Disney Cruise Line float at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People watch the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from a window, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Goku from Dragon Ball balloon flies during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A marching band performs during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People watch the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants gesture as they march during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants perform during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Youngsters watch from a window as balloons from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade pass by, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People attend the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Ada Twist, Scientist balloon flies during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Green Giant "Harvest in the Valley" float appears in the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Smokey Bear balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A float from Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Tom Turkey float rides down Central Park West in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

