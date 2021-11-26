Macy's Thanksgiving parade is back in its full glory

The 2020 Thanksgiving parade was a sad affair as it was confined only to one block and some parts were pre-taped. Most performers were locally based, to cut down on travel, and the giant balloons were tethered to vehicles instead of being handled by volunteers. No spectators were allowed. But this year the parade is back in full swing!
Sinclair's Dino balloon floats during the 95th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.
Thousands of marchers, hundreds of clowns, dozens of balloons and floats – and, of course, Santa Claus – marked the latest U.S. holiday event to make a comeback as vaccines, familiarity and sheer frustration made officials and some of the public more comfortable with big gatherings amid the ongoing pandemic.
Santa Claus rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 25, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.