Canadian court grants bail to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court has granted bail to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, the Associated Press reported late Tuesday.

The ruling comes after China detained Michael Korvig, a former diplomat who served in Beijing, as Meng was due in court for a bail hearing on US charges of violating Iran sanctions.

China has expressed outrage over Meng's arrest in Vancouver and warned of "grave consequences" if she was not immediately released, although Canada said no link between the two cases had been established.

Washington, which requested Meng's detention to have her extradited to US soil, called on Beijing to abide by its commitments to human rights.

Meng Wanzhou is the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei and also the daughter of its founder. She was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1 — the same day that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China agreed to a 90-day cease-fire in a trade dispute that threatens to disrupt global commerce.

The U.S. has accused Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It also says Meng and Huawei misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran.