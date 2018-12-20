US indicts Chinese gov't hackers over attacks in 12 countries, says China violated 2015 agreement

The US Justice Department on Thursday announced fresh indictments of Chinese government hackers who allegedly targeted scores of companies in a dozen countries, which US officials said showed Beijing had not fulfilled its pledge to stop such actions.

China has violated US- China 2015 agreement to curb cyber espionage for commercial purposes, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein added.

In an operation coordinated with US allies in Europe and Asia, Rosenstein said the move was being made to rebuff "China's economic aggression."

"We want China to cease its illegal cyber activities," Rosenstein said.