Surfers give Moroccan kids a taste of waves on edge of Sahara

A day's drive from the cities of northern Morocco, and on the fringe of the world's greatest desert, the group has set up a beachfront cafe where young people can gather, learn and have fun in the sleepy port of Tarfaya.

"We have a deal here. Everyone who leaves Tarfaya has to come back and do something for the town," said Salim Maatoug, a wiry 26-year-old who worked as a tour guide in Marrakesh.

Reuters Photo