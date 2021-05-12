Surfers give Moroccan kids a taste of waves on edge of Sahara

A day's drive from the cities of northern Morocco, and on the fringe of the world's greatest desert, the group has set up a beachfront cafe where young people can gather, learn and have fun in the sleepy port of Tarfaya.
"We have a deal here. Everyone who leaves Tarfaya has to come back and do something for the town," said Salim Maatoug, a wiry 26-year-old who worked as a tour guide in Marrakesh.
More than a hundred local children – boys and girls – have attended the free surfing classes at the group's wooden shack, watching as instructors demonstrate moves before charging into the sea to try for themselves.
The surfers also teach the children English and Spanish, hoping to open their horizons beyond scant local job offerings or the lure of joining migrants heading to Europe via illegal and perilous boat journeys to the Canary Islands 100 kilometers (62 miles) away.
Tarfaya, with its small harbor, offers few work opportunities for its 9,000 inhabitants. One of the group of surfers, Hossin Ofan, is a fisherman, while his twin brother Lahcen works at the local petrol station. In the desert beyond the town is a $500 million wind farm, one of Africa's largest, while in a depression nearby a U.S. company mines salt.
