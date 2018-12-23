Trump to replace defense head Mattis with deputy Shanahan

Donald Trump on Sunday announced he would replace Defense Secretary Jim Mattis with his deputy Patrick Shanahan, days after the outgoing Pentagon chief quit while citing key policy differences with the US president.

"I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019," the Republican leader tweeted, accelerating Mattis's planned departure by two months.

"Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great!"

Mattis resigned on Thursday over policy differences with Trump but said he would remain on the job until the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.

The announcement came a day after Trump surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria, and as he continues to consider shrinking the American deployment in Afghanistan.