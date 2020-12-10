Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Unusual animal friendships

by DAILY SABAH Dec 10, 2020 11:25 am +03 +03:00

Pusha the cat, who adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, April 25, 2019.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Pakistan, Feb. 4, 2013.

(Reuters Photo)

A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 10, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern city Lucknow, India, June 30, 2006.

(Reuters Photo)

Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia, Dec. 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with the Alaskan malamute, who adopted her and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild.

(Reuters Photo)

Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia, June 1, 2011. The Slovenian Logar family has adopted the 3.5-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard about 30 days ago. Although the family would like to prepare a fenced enclosure for it, veterinary authorities would prefer to move it into a shelter for wild animals.

(Reuters Photo)

A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf, which was caught in the northern Albanian mountains four months ago. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days and attracting curious villagers and local media.

(Reuters Photo)

A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda, June 8, 2007.

(Reuters Photo)

Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia, April 2, 2001.

(Reuters Photo)

A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkiv, about 450 kilometers (279.4 miles) northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 15, 2005. The 3-month-old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova, who also keeps a number of other exotic animals.

(Reuters Photo)

Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec, Canada, July 26, 2015.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China, June 14, 2017.

(Reuters-Stringer Photo)

