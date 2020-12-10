In photos: Unusual animal friendships

A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf, which was caught in the northern Albanian mountains four months ago. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days and attracting curious villagers and local media.

(Reuters Photo)