In photos: Unusual animal friendships

Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia, Dec. 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with the Alaskan malamute, who adopted her and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild.
Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia, June 1, 2011. The Slovenian Logar family has adopted the 3.5-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard about 30 days ago. Although the family would like to prepare a fenced enclosure for it, veterinary authorities would prefer to move it into a shelter for wild animals.
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf, which was caught in the northern Albanian mountains four months ago. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days and attracting curious villagers and local media.
