Far-right Bolsonaro, dubbed 'Trump of the tropics', sworn in as Brazil's new president

Far-right Bolsonaro says Brazil 'at war,' intends to use army to fight violence

Far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's president on Tuesday, promising to crackdown on corruption, violent crime and use orthodox economic policy to ignite growth in the country.

The former army captain, taking the reins of Latin America's largest and most populous nation, vowed to overhaul myriad aspects of daily life and put an end to business-as-usual governing.

The New Year's Day inauguration is the culmination of Bolsonaro's journey from a marginalized and even ridiculed congressmen to a leader who many Brazilians hope can combat endemic corruption as well as violence that routinely gives the nation the dubious distinction of being world leader in total homicides.

A fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, the 63-year-old longtime congressman rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda. Those stances energized conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers' Party. Many of his stances also terrify detractors, who fear an increase in violence, particularly by police.