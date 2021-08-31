California's Caldor Fire threatens region around Lake Tahoe

A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.

Flames from the Caldor Fire leap along a hillside above Christmas Valley, as seen from South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)