California's Caldor Fire threatens region around Lake Tahoe

by Agencies Aug 31, 2021 10:46 am +03 +03:00

A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.

Flames from the Caldor Fire leap along a hillside above Christmas Valley, as seen from South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists emptied out Monday as the massive Caldor Fire rapidly expanded. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were in gridlock traffic, stalled in hazy, brown air that smelled like a campfire.

Evacuee Mel Smothers plays violin as he waits in a traffic jam spanning miles on Highway 50 as people evacuate ahead of the Caldor Fire, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(Getty Images)

"It's more out of control than I thought,” evacuee Glen Naasz said of the fire that by late Monday had been pushed by strong winds across California highways 50 and 89, burning mountain cabins as it swept down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.

California's Caldor fire moves east toward Lake Tahoe as firefighters continue to battle the blaze, U.S., Aug. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

In this long exposure photograph, embers fly off a burning tree during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Firefighters extinguish hot spots as the Caldor Fire moves through the area near Twin Bridges, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The Caldor Fire burns near South Lake Tahoe, California, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned this week, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters battle flames during the Caldor Fire in Kyburz, California, U.S., Aug. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Two firefighters monitor the Caldor Fire burning near homes in South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the smoke from the active fire lines of the Caldor Fire in El Dorado county, east of Sacramento, California, U.S., Aug. 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

In this long exposure photograph, fire and smoke push into the Lake Tahoe region during the Caldor Fire near Tragedy Springs, California, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Flames and embers extend into the sky as firefighters work to protect homes from the Caldor Fire in Twin Bridges, California, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Firefighters walk toward flames as the Caldor Fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Dozer operator Todd McAuliffe monitors flames during the Caldor Fire in Tragedy Springs, California, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor Fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Flames rip across a hillside behind a building donning an American flag as the Caldor Fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The Caldor Fire burns near structures in South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters discuss their plans while monitoring flames during the Caldor Fire in Twin Bridges, California, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

