Wayne Rooney arrested in Virginia for public drunkenness

International football star Wayne Rooney was arrested at a Washington airport in December for public intoxication, the airport's authority said Sunday.

Rooney, 33, was released on his own recognizance after the December 16 arrest during his arrival at Dulles International Airport, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement emailed to dpa.

The forward, who joined DC United in June on a three-and-a-half year contract worth about 13 million dollars, triggered a door alarm but did not breach airport security, the statement said.

"Mr Rooney was charged with public intoxication and transported to Loudoun County Detention Center to be held until sober," it said.

Rooney's spokesman issued a statement quoted by the Press Association, saying Rooney's arrest came after he was left "disorientated" by prescription sleeping tablets he took on a the flight and "some alcohol consumption."

The flight was from Saudi Arabia, where his spokesman said he travelled on business, PA quoted the statement as saying.

The statement said the matter is now over, and Rooney "would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved."

Rooney paid a 25-dollar fine and was ordered to pay 91 dollars in court costs, according to NBC Sports, which first reported the story.

Rooney, 33, is the former captain of England's national team and of Manchester United.

He was voted 2018 team MVP in November after leading DC United from last place in the Eastern Conference to the number four spot.