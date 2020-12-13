Christmas, COVID and vaccines: Top pictures of the week

A man walks toward a police water cannon during a protest against a proposed security bill, Paris, France, Dec.12, 2020. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with the intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.

(AP Photo)