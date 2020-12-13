Daily Sabah logo

Christmas, COVID and vaccines: Top pictures of the week

by DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES Dec 13, 2020 11:33 am +03 +03:00

The Gingerbread Town, an annual pre-Christmas tradition consisting of miniature houses, trains, cars and ships, made from gingerbread, is pictured in Bergen, Norway, Dec. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry, Britain, Dec. 8, 2020. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

(Reuters Photo)

Military aircraft release smoke in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag during a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Fog hangs over the village of Ağaçeli in Turkey's eastern province Bingöl as the sun sets.

(AA Photo)

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S., Dec. 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside U.S. President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Crowds of shoppers walk under the Christmas lights in Regent Street, in London, Dec. 12, 2020. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says infections are starting to rise in some areas after falling during a four-week national lockdown in England that ended on Dec. 2.

(AP Photo)

A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide after the flood barriers known as Mose were not raised, in Venice, Italy, Dec. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A cyclist watches the sunset at Guaiba River in Porto Alegre, in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Dec. 9, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Bruce Shackleford, a COVID-19 positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, U.S., Dec. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Surrounded by Army cadets, U.S. President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York, Dec. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man walks toward a police water cannon during a protest against a proposed security bill, Paris, France, Dec.12, 2020. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with the intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.

(AP Photo)

European Council President Charles Michel (front) listens to French President Emmanuel Macron deliver a speech during the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 12, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Commuters wait for train services to resume at Jadavpur railway station after the suburban train was halted by left-wing supporters during a nationwide general strike to protest recent agricultural reforms, in Kolkata, India, Dec. 8, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

