Christmas, COVID and vaccines: Top pictures of the week

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry, Britain, Dec. 8, 2020. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside U.S. President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2020.
A man walks toward a police water cannon during a protest against a proposed security bill, Paris, France, Dec.12, 2020. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with the intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.