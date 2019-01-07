De Niro blasts ‘racist, white supremacist, fascist’ Trump

Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro blasted U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, saying that the realtor-turned-president is a "white supremacist" and also a racist and fascist.

"He's a con artist. He's a huckster. He's a scam artist. And what bothers me is that people don't see that," De Niro added.

This is not the first time the artist attacked the president. ""What he's been saying is really totally crazy, ridiculous ... he is totally nuts," he said in 2016.

In response to a Trump statement about handling protesters at one of his rallies, De Niro said: "He wants to punch people in the face? I'd like to punch him in the face!"

And at a 2017 speech at Brown University he described the Trump administration as a "tragic, dumbass comedy."

Trump also previously insulted the artist.

"Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be punch-drunk", he tweeted in June.