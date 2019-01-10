Maduro sworn in for second term as Venezuela president

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a second term, amid cheers and applause by a crowd of hundreds attending the inauguration in Caracas.

Maduro, 56, was sworn in by Supreme Court president Maikel Moreno.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay attended the swearing-in ceremony as an envoy of Turkey's goodwill toward Venezuela.

The ceremony was boycotted by the European Union, United States and Venezuela's South American neighbors, who have branded Maduro's leadership illegitimate.

Maduro won a second term in office in May.

The 55-year-old won some 5.8 million votes, or 68 percent of the total, while main opposition candidate Henri Falcon won 1.8 million votes or 21.2 percent.

Turnout was around 46 percent — the lowest in a presidential race in two decades of revolution. About 20.5 million people were eligible to vote, but many analysts predicted a low turnout after the opposition alliance Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) called on voters to boycott the poll.