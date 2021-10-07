Daily Sabah logo

Russian actress blasts off to attempt filming movie in space

by Agencies Oct 07, 2021 9:42 am +03 +03:00

Russia launched an actress and a film director into space in a bid to best the United States to the first movie in orbit.

Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C), actress Yulia Peresild (L) and film director Klim Shipenko walking to board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft prior to its launch at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Oct. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Russian Space Agency Roscosmos)

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian actor Yulia Peresild waves from a bus as she departs to board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos via Reuters)

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying the crew blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Roscosmos via Reuters)

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian actor Yulia Peresild gestures in a bus as she departs for boarding the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos via Reuters)

Russian crew members, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C), actress Yulia Peresild (R) and film director Klim Shipenko, talk with relatives and friends after doing spacesuits tests prior to the launch onboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos via Reuters)

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying the crew blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Roscosmos via Reuters)

Yulia Peresild (R) and film director Klim Shipenko reacting as their spacesuits are tested prior to the launch onboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, Oct. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Russian Space Agency Roscosmos)

Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft blasts off to the ISS from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Oct. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Russian Space Agency Roscosmos)

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying the crew blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Roscosmos via Reuters)

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian actor Yulia Peresild waves farewell as she boards the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for the launch, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos via Reuters)

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko and actor Yulia Peresild report before boarding the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for the launch, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos via Reuters)

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew is lifted on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, Oct. 1, 2021.

(Roscosmos via Reuters)

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko and actor Yulia Peresild board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos via Reuters)

