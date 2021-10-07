Russian actress blasts off to attempt filming movie in space

Russia launched an actress and a film director into space in a bid to best the United States to the first movie in orbit.
Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C), actress Yulia Peresild (L) and film director Klim Shipenko walking to board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft prior to its launch at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Oct. 5, 2021.
Russian crew members, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C), actress Yulia Peresild (R) and film director Klim Shipenko, talk with relatives and friends after doing spacesuits tests prior to the launch onboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Oct. 5, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.