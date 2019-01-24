Maduro announces closure of Venezuela's diplomatic missions in US

President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday announced his decision to close Venezuelan embassy and all consulates in the United States, one day after he broke off diplomatic relations with Washington in response to U.S. recognition of an opposition leader as interim president.

In a speech, Maduro added that he agreed with a call by Mexico and Uruguay for dialogue between Venezuela's government and opposition for a resolution to the South American country's political crisis.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido stunned Venezuelans on Wednesday by declaring himself interim president before cheering supporters in Venezuela's capital, buoyed by massive anti-government protests. And support from the U.S., Canada and numerous Latin American countries, along with the Organization of American States, immediately rolled in, while Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Mexico, Bolivia and Cuba expressed their support for Maduro.