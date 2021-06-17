Daily Sabah logo

Best soups from around the world

by DAILY SABAH Jun 17, 2021 12:27 pm +03 +03:00

Tarhana

This fermented soup from Turkey is the oldest instant soup in existence and it can be found throughout the region.

Menudo

The Mexican specialty consists of tripe with a red chili base paired with limes, onions and oregano.

Mohinga

The Burmese rice noodle soup has a fish base and is considered an essential part of the nation's cuisine.

Banga

Also called palm nut soup, this dish is from Nigeria and it can be made with fresh or dried catfish, omitting is just one other variation here.

Tom Yum Goong

Generally, it is made with shrimp, mushrooms, chilies and other ingredients native to Thailand.

Beef Pho

This soup from Vietnam has, as the name suggests, beef in it and some delicious noodles to boot.

Yayla

This Turkish soup is usually made with yogurt, wheat and other grains depending on the region and recipe.

Bouillabaisse

This French specialty is made of lobster, tomatoes, clams, mussels and shrimp.

Borscht

The Ukrainian purple soup gets its color from beets and with the addition of other vegetables and meat stock, it is quite delectable.

Kharcho

This beef soup from Georgia is also called Harcho and it is traditionally made with rice, chopped walnuts and cherry plum puree.

Caldo Verde

Dubbed the Portuguese green soup, it consists of mostly kale and potatoes.

Gazpacho

The Spanish cold soup, mainly made out of tomatoes, is the perfect satiating refresher in summer.

Ramen

Japan’s noodle soups come in a wide variety and differ from street vendor to street vendor, city to city, region to region – all equally worth a shot.

Lanzhou

This soup from China consists of noodles, a beef base and beef. It is named after the capital of northwest China’s Gansu province.

Harira

The Moroccan specialty has a history of centuries. It is made with green ingredients such as lentils, chickpeas and fava beans and offers a delectable look into the past.

Groundnut

As the name suggests, the main ingredient of this West African soup is peanuts. Aside from that, various meats are used depending on the recipe and region.

