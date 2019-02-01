Russia pledges to respond to US withdrawal from nuclear treaty

Russia's Foreign Ministry vowed on Friday to take measures in response to the United States withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, state media reported.

"Moscow reserves the right to appropriate actions in response. Naturally, this will be done," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

The U.S. is withdrawing from the treaty as a "strategy to rid itself of international legal obligations," Zakharova said.

The U.S. announced it was withdrawing from the decades-old bilateral treaty on allegations that Russia had violated it by developing missile capabilities within the banned range.

Russia has adamantly denied the allegation.