DUI suspect plows onto sidewalk in California, injuring 9

Witnesses and emergency responders lifted a pickup truck off of people who were trapped when a truck plowed into a crowd in Southern California.

Authorities arrested a man who they say drove a Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk early Sunday in Fullerton and injured nine people.

The Orange County Register reports injuries ranged from moderate to critical and the victims are between 18 and 49 years old.

Officials say 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

It wasn't known if Solis has an attorney.

The crash happened in Fullerton's South of Commonwealth district, a popular weekend destination with many restaurants and bars.