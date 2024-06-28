Holy Family School: Hope, education in Gaza amid Israeli attacks
by Daily Sabah with AAJun 28, 20241:49 pm +03 +03:00
The Holy Family School, founded in 2001 by Manuel Musallam, a priest of the Christian Latin Patriarchate in Gaza, continues to provide education to displaced Palestinian children despite Israel's military attacks, Gaza, Palestine, June 28, 2024.
AA
As a result of the Israeli attacks, many families have taken refuge in the school, which is located in the al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza. Teachers at the school continue to provide education to some 250 children between the ages of 6 and 10, despite limited facilities.