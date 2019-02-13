US emergency management head resigns after vehicle misuse probe

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.

Brock Long said in a letter Wednesday to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department's watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.

Long took over the agency in June 2017, just months before Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria devastated Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico and wildfires ravaged California.

The agency worked on more than 220 declared disasters during his tenure, he said in a statement.

Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.