Thunderstorms, wildfires, drought: This week's top shots

Suspects belonging to a criminal band are taken away in a police truck during a security operation against gang violence in Soyapango, just east of the capital San Salvador, El Salvador on Aug.16, 2022.
El Salvador has arrested some 50,000 suspected gang members since President Nayib Bukele launched a "war" in March on criminal groups terrorizing the country, the director of the National Civil Police Mauricio Arriaza, announced Tuesday.
Artist Ciaran Gallagher puts the finishing touches to a new mural in Belfast city center, depicting contenders to become the country's next prime minister and leader of the Conservative party Britain's former Chancellor to the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (R) dressed up as boxers, ahead of the election of Sept. 5, 2022.
Aerial view showing wildfires raging through wetlands in islands along the Parana Delta near Victoria, in the Argentine province of Entre Rios on Aug.15, 2022.
People in Rosario, across the river, who are being affected by the smoke, have been demonstrating against the burning of fields for the clearing of land. (Photo by AFP)
A parasol lies on the ground on the terrace of the Eden bar at Piazza San Marco in Venice on Aug. 18, 2022, as a result of bad weather.
Experts say climate change driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.
A Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer attends an exercise to prepare for a nuclear at a nuclear plant near the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Aug. 17, 2022.
Ukraine remains deeply scarred by the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe, when a Soviet-era reactor exploded and streamed radiation into the atmosphere in the country's north. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was occupied in the early days of the war and it has remained in Russian hands ever since.
Firefighters look at a helicopter carrying water to combat a wildfire in Orjais, Covilha council in central Portugal, on Aug.16, 2022.
A huge wildfire in central Portugal that raged for a week in a UNESCO-designated natural park and was finally brought under control on Aug. 12, flared up again today, the civil protection authority said. More than 1,200 firefighters had been drafted in to tackle the blaze, which has already consumed some 15,000 hectares and was "burning fiercely" with the flames whipped up by strong winds, the authority said.
Part of the dried up Guadiana River gives way to dry land under the Puente de la Mesta medieval bridge in Villarta de los Montes, in the central-western Spanish region of Extremadura, on Aug. 16, 2022.
Temperatures in Spain have been very high this summer with several unusual heat waves. Scientists say human-induced climate change is making extreme weather events including heatwaves and droughts more frequent and more intense.
