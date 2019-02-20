Trump to be responsible for death, destruction if US invades Venezuela, Bolivia's Morales says

The U.S. is preparing a military intervention Venezuela following an economic war against the South American country, the Bolivian president said Wednesday.

"After attacking Venezuela economically, [U.S. President] Donald Trump is preparing a military intervention against that country," Evo Morales tweeted Wednesday.

"We vow to stop the violence, otherwise, Trump will be responsible for the return of the death and destruction that always accompany the war," he added.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Tensions rose when Juan Guaido, who heads Venezuela's National Assembly, declared himself acting president Jan. 23, a move which was supported by the U.S. and many European and Latin American countries.

Russia, Turkey, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have put their weight behind Maduro.