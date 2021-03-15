In photos: Biggest sandstorm in decade hits Beijing

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday as a result of heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the country's weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade.
A woman cycles along a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
