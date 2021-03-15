Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Biggest sandstorm in decade hits Beijing

by DAILY SABAH Mar 15, 2021 1:09 pm +03 +03:00

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday as a result of heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the country's weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade.

A woman cycles along a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Cars are driven along an expressway amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing, March 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman walks outside the Forbidden City during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A cyclist and motorists pass office buildings amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, March 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A visitor wearing a face mask looks on from behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, as birds fly past while the city is hit by a sandstorm, in Beijing, China, March 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks on a pedestrian overbridge during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A crow flies over the Forbidden City during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm, in central Beijing, China, March 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman uses a mobile phone to take photographs outside the Forbidden City during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People cross a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A couple poses for wedding photographs outside the Forbidden City during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man walks on a street during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A woman waits at a bus stop during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Buildings are seen in the central business district of Beijing during a sandstorm on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A woman crosses a bridge at Houhai Lake during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

