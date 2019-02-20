   
Trump's former lawyer Cohen gets two-month delay to report to prison

In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York (AP Photo)
A judge has agreed to postpone the start of ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's prison sentence by two months to May 6.

New York Judge William Pauley approved the delay Wednesday after Cohen's lawyers said he needed more time to recover from shoulder surgery and prepare for Congressional testimony. They noted prosecutors did not object.

"Mr. Cohen underwent serious shoulder surgery and this extra time allows Mr. Cohen to continue his physical therapy," Cohen's legal team said in an emailed statement.

"In addition, he will be able to prepare for the expected testimony next week before Congressional Committees, which he welcomes."

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who are handling his criminal case, approved of the two-month delay, the letter said.

Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, is also preparing to testify before three Congressional committees this month.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the Senate intelligence committee and campaign finance violations.

Cohen acknowledged lying about his role in a Trump business proposal in Moscow and paying two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

Cohen was originally scheduled to report to prison March 6.

