Turkish defense industry takes flight in 2022

2022 saw Türkiye reach historic milestones in its indigenous defense sector with the Bayraktar Kızılelma UAV fighter jet's maiden flight; Türkiye's National Combat Aircraft (MMU) moving to the final assembly line; the 1st firing of Türkiye's Tayfun ballistic missile; the Atak helicopter and Bayraktar Akıncı attack UAV exported for the 1st time; and the 1st tank export ever, made with the Kaplan MT.

The first female attack helicopter pilot of Türkiye's Atak helicopter, Deputy Commissioner Özge Karabulut, undisclosed location, Türkiye, Jan. 6, 2022.

