Turkish defense industry takes flight in 2022

2022 saw Türkiye reach historic milestones in its indigenous defense sector with the Bayraktar Kızılelma UAV fighter jet's maiden flight; Türkiye's National Combat Aircraft (MMU) moving to the final assembly line; the 1st firing of Türkiye's Tayfun ballistic missile; the Atak helicopter and Bayraktar Akıncı attack UAV exported for the 1st time; and the 1st tank export ever, made with the Kaplan MT.
The first female attack helicopter pilot of Türkiye's Atak helicopter, Deputy Commissioner Özge Karabulut, undisclosed location, Türkiye, Jan. 6, 2022.
Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Ismail Demir said that 2022 was a year in which important developments were experienced in terms of the sector and the country's defense targets were achieved to a large extent.
"By putting our UCAVs (unmanned aerial combat vehicles), naval platforms, land vehicles, missiles, unmanned land and sea vehicles and electronic warfare systems, which we designed, developed and produced with domestic and national resources, into the service of our security forces, we went from strength to strength in the field. Our defense and aviation exports are now worth $4 billion, which is the highest ever level in history."
The Bayraktar Kızılelma, seen inflight, is Türkiye's first unmanned fighter aircraft, which was developed nationally and originally, successfully performed its first flight. Kızılelma will successfully perform the most challenging missions thanks to the low radar trace it will obtain from its design. Kızılelma, which is aimed to have a take-off weight of 6 tons, will use all nationally developed ammunition and will be a great power multiplier with its planned 1,500-kilogram (3,306.93-pound) useful load-carrying capacity.
With structural improvements, the lifespan of the F-16 aircraft in the inventory continued to be extended.
Integration activities of national munitions into Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV continued. With the studies carried out, Teber-82, KGK-UCAV-82, LGK-82 guidance kits, Tolun Miniature Bomb and TRG-230-UAV were added to Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV's ammunition firing capabilities.
The National Combat Aircraft (MMU), one of Türkiye's most important technology and defense industry projects, has been moved to the final assembly line. With this stage, the assembly and system integration works of the first prototype, which will be released from the hangar by starting the engine on March 18, 2023, and will be tested on the ground, have also started. The MMU, the 5th generation multi-role fighter aircraft, will offer superior capabilities for the requirements of both air-air and air-ground combat.