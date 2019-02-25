Massive pileup involving more than 70 vehicles closes highway as blizzard lashes Ontario

Several people have been reported injured following a pileup involving more than 70 vehicles during whiteout conditions on Highway 400 in Barrie in Canada's Ontario province.

Ten people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division said.

Images and footage from the scene showed dozens of vehicles and transport trucks piled up, including a fuel tanker and tow trucks, and smashed SUVs and pickups.

The Barrie Fire and Emergency Service said all northbound and southbound lanes between Mapleview and Innisfil Beach Road have been closed as crews respond to the crash while battling high winds and blowing snow.

The incident occurred Monday during blizzard conditions in southern Ontario around 10 a.m. local time.

Officials have issued warnings of icy road conditions, areas of zero visibility and life-threatening driving conditions.